Rhyd-Hir Farm, located on the outskirts of Clynderwen, offers potential buyers a new rural lifestyle and a business opportunity.

The main farmhouse and renovated barn are located on an extensive plot of approximately 10 acres.

The house is set in around 10 acres of land (Image: RK Lucas & Son)

The restored farmhouse comprises two double bedrooms, a country kitchen with a utility room, an open-plan living room and dining room, and a modern bathroom.

The property also includes a character stone barn conversion, known as Ewebarn, which features an open-plan kitchen and living space, three double bedrooms, and a bathroom.

This barn is currently a successful Airbnb.

According to RK Lucas & Son, the estate agent handling the property, the grounds of Rhyd-Hir Farm also contain various outbuildings, including a barn, a large workshop, and stables, making it an ideal property for horse owners.

They also emphasise the versatility of the property, stating: "This Pembrokeshire smallholding offers versatile purchase options that cater to diverse needs, lifestyles, and interests, making it an opportunity that simply cannot be overlooked."

There are two double bedrooms in the main property, and three in the Airbnb (Image: RK Lucas & Son)

Inside the farmhouse, the lounge and dining room measures 12'10" x 30'10", with double glazed uPVC windows to the front, a fireplace with a working log burner, and slate tile flooring.

The kitchen, measuring 13'5" x 13'1", has a lantern window to maximise light, deep blue base units with a dark wood worktop, a Belfast sink, and slate tile flooring.

The bathroom also features double glazed uPVC windows to the rear, a roll-top bath, a walk-in shower, a tall towel radiator, and original tiled flooring.

The bedrooms have skylights, double glazed uPVC windows to the front, and wooden flooring.

Ewebarn, the current Airbnb, has an entrance hall with a double glazed uPVC window to the rear and grey tiled flooring.

There is a fitted kitchen (Image: RK Lucas & Son)

The bathroom includes a roll-top bath, a walk-in shower, and a tall towel radiator.

The living area, with dimensions of 12'10" x 20'8", features four skylights, a log burner, rustic barn beams, and grey tiled flooring.

The bedrooms include double glazed uPVC windows to the front, skylights, rustic barn beams, barn doors, and grey tiled flooring.

Outside, Rhyd-Hir Farm offers approximately 10 acres of land with 'stunning' views of the surrounding countryside.

The front of the property features a gated driveway with a car park for several cars to the left.

To the right, there is a barn, a large workshop, and stables.

The land also benefits from a pond, a wild area, and ample space for dog walking.

RK Lucas & Son notes that the property is connected to mains electricity, has a private water system and drainage, and oil-fired central heating.