Small World Theatre is extending the Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade by lighting up more of the town with the help of the town's businesses and shopkeepers.

The Festival of Light, also known as Gŵyl y Golau, will run from November 30 to December 20, 2024, and has received financial support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Cynnal y Cardi Community Fund.

The festival will feature Christmas lights and a tree organised by Cardigan Town Council, a light trail, and a festival programme that includes numerous events throughout November and December.

Other highlights include permanently fixed giant lanterns on buildings, light displays, artists’ films, and a light-themed exhibition at Canfas.

Festival coordinator Siobhan McGovern said: "We're so delighted with the response to the idea of a Festival of Light from the public and traders.

"It's an opportunity to join forces to promote Cardigan as a winter destination with its many talented artists, unique businesses, and top-class events presented in town."

Cardigan’s shops and businesses will also be contributing to the festivities, with many planning to create a feature lantern to add to their Christmas window displays.

Councillor Clive Davies said: "Cardigan has a strong vein of creativity and a can-do attitude, once again Small World Theatre with their creative talent have brought together this exciting programme under a new Festival of Light.

"The funding will support the continued success of the Giant Lantern Parade as well as other planned events which I am very much looking forward to."

Marketing manager Sam Vicary said: "We are also asking other event organisers and businesses within Cardigan to let us know about their events over the festive season.

"We would like to include them within the Festival of Light programme which will be available on creativecardigan.com and advertised through its social media platforms.

"We'd like to showcase the very best Cardigan has to offer."

In addition to the festival, Small World Theatre is organising free lantern-making workshops for the public on Sundays in November.

These workshops are open to anyone over the age of eight, and children under eight can participate with a parent or guardian.

Details of the parade, links to book workshops, and ways to contact the Festival of Light team are available on Small World Theatre's website and the Creative Cardigan website.

The Festival of Light aims to be a unifying force, bringing together the community, artists, and businesses to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Cardigan.

It seeks to make the town a beacon of creativity and joy, attracting visitors from all over to experience the magic of the season.