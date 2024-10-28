Pembroke Bling Bling 23VJZ04980 is by Knockin Attitude and out of a Sant Andras female by Castellau Ulysses, she is full ET-bred sister to the £9,000 Pembroke Bulletproof.

She sold having been scanned for twins to Foxhill Benedict, for 3,200gns to the Hunter family for their Skelton Whin flock, Hunmanby, North Yorkshire.

That price was only bettered by a ewe lamb from William and Carole Ingram, Aberdeenshire, which reached the top price of 4,000gns.

Mr Lewis's second best was the 2,000gns Pembroke Black Magic 23VJZ05004, a Foxhill Va Va Voom daughter out of an Arbyrn female purchased at the High Flyers sale in 2021 for 3,400gns.

A full sister to the £5,500 Pembroke Benchmark and scanned for twins to Boyo Vancouver, the hammer fell to Paul Curran for the Brecon-based Wernfawr flock.

At the same price tag was the best from Arwyn Thomas, Whitland. Arbryn 23WRF00953 is an Arbryn Attila daughter out of a homebred Brettles Sherman daughter.

Having been placed reserve champion at Brecon Show and sold scanned to AI to Arbryn Celt, this was the pick of M L and C O M Pugh, Clifford, Herefordshire.

Another from the Ingram pen then sold for 1,600gns. Sold carrying twins to Moelfryn Corker, she joins the Glyn Coch flock of Adrian Davies, Llandeilo.

Meanwhile at 1500gns was another from Arwyn Thomas, in the form of Arbryn 23WRF00987. Again, by Atilla and this time out of an Artnagullion Turbo daughter, she was a class winner at Pembrokeshire Show as a ewe lamb. AI’d to Arbryn Chief, this one was the pick of previous buyer Messrs Pugh, Clifford.

Averages: 5 aged ewes £745.50; 57 shearling ewes £961.58; 19 ewe lambs £942.24 (Hereford Market Auctioneers).

Other vendor leading prices included:

• Paul Curran, Wernfawr, ewe lamb sold for 1,300gns to T and J Hunter, Hunmanby, North Yorkshire

• R G and R A Jones, Robleston, shearling ewe sold for 1,000gns to B J and D E Baker, Hooe, East Sussex

• Emyr Hughes, Bronwydd, ewe lamb sold for 800gns to Matthew Collard, Somerset