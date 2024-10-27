The Paul Sartori Foundation; children’s bereavement charity Sandy Bear and Canolfan Elfed, the inclusion centre at Queen Elizabeth High School, Carmarthen, have all received donations following the highly-successful Narberth Outdoor Rock.

And there were also cheques for Narberth Foodbank and Prostate Cymru from funds raised by the Il Giro bike ride and Narberth Food Festival Park and Ride.

The presentations took place at Narberth RFC on the evening of Wednesday October 16, when Rotarians and guests were hosted by Narberth RFC chairman, Jon Dodd.

The club’s lounge was decorated with posters from Narberth Outdoor Rock, the event staged by the committees of Narberth and Whitland Rotary and Narberth RFC.

Sponsors thanked

A Rotary spokesperson said: “Narberth Outdoor Rock has proved to be one of the most effective fundraisers for many years.

“Without the backing of sponsors underwriting some of the basic costs of the outdoor stage and the musical acts, we may never have taken the chance of committing large sums of money to put on the show.

“Puffin Produce, Molson Coors Beverage Company and Pembrokeshire Creamery were among many sponsors of the event.

"We look forward to their continued sponsorship, the aim of which is to raise funds for deserving charities and charitable causes in our community.”

Rotary president Paul Crawford presented the cheques to representatives of the organisations and thanked them for their charitable work.

The evening came to an enjoyable and sociable conclusion with a buffet prepared by the rugby club staff.

Pictured at the presentation with Narberth and Whitland Rotary president Paul Crawford (third left) are Sandra Dade (Paul Sartori Foundation); Michelle Joseph (Sandy Bear); Nigel Cooke and Lisa Thomas (Canolfan Elfed) and Ian Watling (Narberth Food Bank).