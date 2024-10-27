Nathen Amin, originally from Tycroes but now living in London, will be returning to his home county on November 2 to talk about the Welsh roots of the Tudor dynasty.

Mr Amin said: "Having lived away for more than a decade, I have always yearned to come home and deliver my talks.

"Now, finally, I get the chance to share with west Wales my research, and the extraordinary tale of how this nest of Welsh rebels, led by a boy born in Pembroke, changed the face of Wales and England forever."

Mr Amin, who has built a national reputation in recent years, will be speaking at Pembroke Town Hall at 10.30am and Carmarthen Waterstones at 6pm.

Both events are free of charge with no need to book.

He has been a speaker at some of the largest history festivals in the UK and regularly features on national and international TV.

In 2022, he was made a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

His new book, 'Son of Prophecy: The Rise of Henry Tudor', takes an in-depth look at the Tudors' Welsh origins.

Mr Amin said: "The story of the early Tudors is one of treachery, cunning, love, and heartbreak.

"It is action-packed – and it is one which plays out right here in Wales."

After both talks, there will be a Q&A session and book signing.