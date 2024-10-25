Judge Geraint Walters accused Jivan Dean of showing “no remorse whatsoever” following the incident in Tipi Valley.

Prosecutor Carina Hughes told Swansea Crown Court that the victim, then 20, visited a friend’s home on August 14. He didn’t know that Dean – who he only knew socially – would also be there.

Dean arrived at the address carrying a bag, and there was “no real conversation” between them, Ms Hughes said, but “nor were there any real problems between them”.

The court heard Dean had previously told a friend that he suspected the victim of being interested in his girlfriend, however the victim said he had only met her once – whilst the defendant was also there.

Dean “was acting out of character” and was laughing and muttering to himself whilst heating a pan containing water and a white substance up on the hob. When asked, he claimed it was ketamine.

Whilst the victim was sat down looking at his phone, Dean came out and threw the contents of the pan over him. As he did so, he shouted ‘Stay away from my girlfriend’.

Ms Hughes said the victim immediately felt burning. Witnesses rushed to his aid and he was taken to Glangwili Hospital.

He was assessed as having deep burns to the skull, both eyes, the face, neck and chest. The burns covered six per cent of his body, and left his eyes white and glazed, Ms Hughes said.

The victim’s t-shirt was analysed and the substance was found to be sodium hydroxide which exceeded the usual 2 to 12 PH scale and had melted the leather on the chair the victim was sitting on.

Ms Hughes said that nothing was found at the address which could have caused this damage, meaning Dean had taken the bleach to the property.

Jivan Dean has been jailed for what was described as 'a cold, calculated, deliberate act of unimaginable cruelty'. (Image: Facebook)

In a statement read out by Ms Hughes, the victim said: “My independence has been cruelly taken away from me.

“I have nightmares most nights.

“They are a constant reminder of what happened.

“I don’t know at this time whether my eyesight will improve.

“He will never know how much pain and hurt he has caused myself and my family. He has ruined my life.”

The defendant left the scene and a police search was launched. He was sighted in the Llanelli area on August 16 and was arrested.

Jivan Dean threw a pan of boiling chemicals over his victim, blinding him. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Richard Ace, appearing for 24-year-old Dean, accepted there was “a level of premeditation” in the attack.

He said the defendant was considered of clean character, having only one unrelated previous conviction for ketamine possession in 2020, and highlighted that the author of a pre-sentence report commented on the defendant’s immaturity.

Dean, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to burn, maim or disfigure another person.

“The facts of the case are truly disturbing,” Judge Walters said.

“You claim that your victim had shown some interest of some sort in your girlfriend, and according to you, slighted by that, you decided he would never again be in a position to have anybody look at him in that way.

“The wickedness of this goes beyond most reasoning.

“You haven’t shown any remorse whatsoever for what you have done. None at all.

“This case involves a cold, calculated, deliberate act of unimaginable cruelty which was intended to maim your victim for life.

“Short of killing your victim, you couldn’t have done him any more harm.”

Judge Walters sentenced Dean to 19 years imprisonment, made up of a 15-year sentence plus a four-year extension.

He said the extended sentence was necessary because he was “wholly satisfied without a shadow of a doubt” that Dean was “a dangerous offender”.

He granted the victim a life-long restraining order against Dean.