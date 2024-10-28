Kelvin Hughes, 44, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with unlawful wounding and strangulation.

It was alleged that Hughes unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon the woman – and also strangled her – at an address in Jameston on September 21.

The defendant, of Garden Suburbs in Trimsaran, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, but denied strangulation.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

These pleas were deemed acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service, with the prosecution offering no evidence on the strangulation charge “because there is no evidence of that”.

“Why’s it on the indictment?,” Judge Paul Thomas KC questioned.

The judge entered a not guilty verdict on the strangulation charge, and adjourned Hughes’ sentencing for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

The defendant was remanded back in to custody and will return to court on November 15.