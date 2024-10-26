Llyr James, 31, of Adpar, was charged with assault by beating over an incident in Newcastle Emlyn on March 9.

James denied attacking 16-year-old Llyr Davies, but was found guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 8.

He returned to court on October 25, where he was sentenced to an 18-month community order, as part of which he must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

James was also ordered to pay £650 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

The court heard that Mr Davies died in a separate, unrelated incident involving a tipper truck on March 12 at the Gilfach Quarry in the Efailwen area of Clynderwen.

His family described him as “kind, funny and charming” and proclaimed their life would never be the same without him.