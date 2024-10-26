The collision occurred on Great North Road in Milford Haven, involving a motorbike and a van.

The crash happened at around 8pm and the road was closed for almost three hours while vehicles were recovered.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorbike and van, on Great North Road, Milford Haven, at approx. 8pm on Monday, October 21.

“One person was taken to hospital for assessment. The road remained closed whilst a vehicle was recovered and re-opened by 10.45pm.”