A public toilet that could be repurposed for ‘commercial use’ is on the market in Pembrokeshire.
John Francis are offering the chance to purchase a former toilet block located in Fishguard town centre for £45,000.
The facility is currently closed but proposals to transform the building for retail use are welcomed by the local council.
However, buyers would have to submit a formal planning application, including ecological and infrastructure assessments.
The gross internal area of the building is approximately 22 square metres or 237 square feet.
For more information about this property, visit the listing on the John Francis website.
