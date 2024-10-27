Beggars Reach Hotel is in Burton, Milford Haven and consists of a reception hall, spacious restaurant, a three-sided bar, a commercial kitchen, 120 parking spaces and 30 en-suite bedrooms.

Located in a small village, the property is surrounded by landscaped gardens, vastly lawned areas and overlooks the River Cleddau.

There are four function rooms, including a reception hall and a spacious restaurant.(Image: Rightmove) There are 30 en-suite bedrooms in the hotel. (Image: Rightmove) The property is surrounded by 7.1 acres of landscaped gardens and lawned areas. (Image: Rightmove) The venue also comes with a function room, an orangery to appreciate the natural surroundings, numerous guest lounges, a breakfast room, male and female toilets and a laundry room.

The bedrooms are located across the main hotel and external ancillary buildings, featuring a mix of double rooms, family rooms and suites.

Furthermore, each room has tea/coffee making facilities, ironing facilities, hairdryer, flat screen TV’s and free Wi-Fi.

The three-sided bar is perfect for wedding festivities. (Image: Rightmove) There is a breakfast room. (Image: Rightmove) The outdoor area of the hotel features a raised terrace. (Image: Rightmove) Outside the property, there is a raised terrace area, offering another area to admire the outstanding country views whilst being a brilliant space for entertainment.

In terms of business, Beggars Reach Hotel is an amazing opportunity for a buyer to inherit a highly profitable facility.

Full planning permission has been granted for the creation of twenty additional letting bedrooms and a full leisure/spa area.

Plus, the property is approximately a twenty minute drive from Milford Haven where guests can benefit from more amenities while exploring the nearby marina.

