Located in the heart of Haverfordwest, Maggs Optics will host representatives from prestigious eyewear brands to showcase their latest products.

The celebrations take place from Monday, November 11 to Saturday, November 16 and culminates with the anniversary of the store’s grand opening at unit 6 Riverside Arcade on November 13, 1999.

Paul Maggs, the founder and owner of Maggs Optics, shared his enthusiasm for the event: "We are incredibly proud to reach this 25-year milestone. It's a testament to our dedicated team and loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years.

“We invite everyone to join us in this celebration, explore amazing eyewear collections, and take advantage of our exclusive offers!"

The practice has been dedicated to providing exceptional eye care and a wide selection of eyewear to the local community.

To express gratitude to the community for their ongoing support, Maggs Optics will offer exclusive in-store promotions on the anniversary week. This includes:

£25 off all glasses purchased

Free Silhouette clip-on sunglasses with all rimless Silhouette frames purchased

A raffle to win a free pair of Cocoa Mint sunglasses

The practice is renowned for offering excellent eye care. (Image: Maggs Optics) Meanwhile, here is when representatives from various eyewear brands will attend:

Monday, November 11th: Oakley, Prue, Ronit Furst

Tuesday, November 12th: Vogue, Land Rover, Range Rover

Wednesday, November 13th: Ray-Ban, Avanti Eyewear – A highlight of the day will be a live broadcast from Pure West Radio.

Thursday, November 14th: Luciano Occihali

Friday, November 15th: UNIQ, Stepper

The entire community is invited to participate in this momentous week filled with festivities, great deals, and the opportunity to view a wider selection of frames from some of your favourite brands. Or just pop in and say 'hello'.

For more information about the anniversary celebration or to book an appointment, please contact Maggs Optics at 01437 767744 or visit https://www.maggsoptics.co.uk.