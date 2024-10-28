County Councillor for the Castle Ward, Thomas Baden Tudor was approached by locals living at Priory Court.

After hearing about the poor appearance of the estate, Cllr Tudor ensured Pembrokeshire County Council conducted proper maintenance.

Priory Court was filled with weeds (Image: Thomas Baden Tudor) Cllr Tudor prompted Pembrokeshire County Council to clean the estate. (Image: Thomas Baden Tudor) The courtyards were power washed. (Image: Thomas Baden Tudor) The courtyard at Priory Court has been transformed. (Image: Thomas Baden Tudor) Cllr Tudor posted on his Facebook page: “As County Councillor for the Castle Ward, I was recently approached by residents of Priory Court regarding the poor appearance of the various court yards of the complex.

“I am pleased to report, following representation to Pembrokeshire County Council that work has taken place which has included weeding, general maintenance and pressure washing of the courtyards.”