THE Haverfordwest Lantern Parade was a huge success yesterday (October 26) with numerous locals attending and gorgeous colours in town.
Hundreds of lanterns were paraded through the traffic-free streets after the sun went down on a clear autumn day.
The parade was hosted by Pembrokeshire community arts organisation, Span Arts, which secured UK government level up funding to stage the event.
One attendant summed up the event’s triumph in a comment made on Span Arts Facebook page.
Hannah Constables posted: “What a triumph of creativity, planning, togetherness and love! Thank you for bringing so many people in Haverfordwest together and for lighting up the town in such a heartwarming way. Thank you to everyone involved.”
After being given a choice for the theme of the event, local artist Harriet Davies lead the procession with her boat lantern.
All lantern bearers gathered at St Thomas Green, Haverfordwest at 5pm before the parade commenced at 6pm.
They then made their way through town through Market Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Swan Square, Quay Street before ending at the Skate Park by County Hall.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here