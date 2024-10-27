Hundreds of lanterns were paraded through the traffic-free streets after the sun went down on a clear autumn day.

The parade was hosted by Pembrokeshire community arts organisation, Span Arts, which secured UK government level up funding to stage the event.

Local artist Harriet Davies lead the procession with her boat lantern. (Image: Rachel Stevenson-Thomas)

Lanterns were paraded through the streets of Haverfordwest. (Image: Rachel Stevenson-Thomas) Beautiful colours covered the town. (Image: Rachel Stevenson-Thomas) The event was organised by Span Arts. (Image: Rachel Stevenson-Thomas) The parade made it's way through the town centre. (Image: Rachel Stevenson-Thomas) One attendant summed up the event’s triumph in a comment made on Span Arts Facebook page.

Hannah Constables posted: “What a triumph of creativity, planning, togetherness and love! Thank you for bringing so many people in Haverfordwest together and for lighting up the town in such a heartwarming way. Thank you to everyone involved.”

After being given a choice for the theme of the event, local artist Harriet Davies lead the procession with her boat lantern.

Trees displayed various colours during the parade. (Image: Rosemary Rees) Locals embraced the spirit of the event. (Image: Rosemary Rees) A lantern being walked across the bridge. (Image: Rosemary Rees) A scary-looking tree in the build-up to Halloween. (Image: Rosemary Rees)

All lantern bearers gathered at St Thomas Green, Haverfordwest at 5pm before the parade commenced at 6pm.

They then made their way through town through Market Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Swan Square, Quay Street before ending at the Skate Park by County Hall.