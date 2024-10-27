Western Telegraph
News County News Local News Business Health news Editor's Pick Farming News Crime
Western Telegraph

Major Pembrokeshire road closed due to crash near roundabout - LIVE

Live

A40 from Penblewin to Canaston closed due to crash

Emergency
Traffic
Narberth
By Dan D'Alessio

  • The A40 from Penblewin to Canaston is currently closed due to a crash near Robeston Wathen roundabout.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos