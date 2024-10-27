Let’s start with Vixen, a beautiful two-year old Sphynx who has a wonderfully relaxed nature and loves being playful.

Due to her unique breed and beauty, Vixen needs an owner with previous experience so she can fulfil her full potential.

Vixen is a two-year-old Sphynx with a relaxed nature. (Image: Greenacres Rescue) She has lived with other cats so could suit a home with other friendly felines.

Plus, Vixen is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and comes with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack.

Hamish is a three-old domestic shorthair who enjoys a balance of quiet and playtime. (Image: Greenacres Rescue) Next, we have Hamish, a three-year-old domestic shorthair with a sweet and laid-back nature.

Hamish wants a home with the perfect balance of quiet time and playtime. Sometimes he likes to watch the world go by from a window and other times he is incredibly affectionate.

But overall, this furry friend just wants a peaceful home where he can feel loved and secure.

Rusty is a five-year-old domestic shorthair who is sweet and undemanding. (Image: Greenacres Rescue) The third cat up for adoption is a five-year-old domestic shorthair called Rusty.

Rusty is sweet, undemanding and calm. It was no fault of his own to end up in a rescue centre.

This adorable pet yearns for a patient home that is willing to adjust, settle in and get a second chance.

Rusty is ready to go with a Burns Nutrition adoption pack and five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Monty is a charming nine-year-old domestic shorthair. (Image: Greenacres Rescue) Number four on the list is Monty, a charming nine-year-old domestic shorthair who is amazingly relaxed and easy-going.

He’s the kind of cat that is full of surprises. One moment you might see him sleeping in a sunny spot outside, another time you might find him on the windowsill and the next minute he could be curling up next to you.

Monty is highly independent yet has an affectionate side. Once he’s comfortable he is a loyal friend to those around him.

If you’re looking for a gentle cat who can add a warmth touch to your home, Monty is pet for you.

Kayla is a 17-year-old cat who loves sleeping in a soft bed and getting her head scratched. (Image: Greenacres Rescue) Finally, we have Kayla, a 17-year-old kitty searching for the perfect place to spend her twilight years.

Kayla is only up for adoption because her previous owner couldn’t care for anymore due to ill health.

Otherwise, Kayla is very healthy for her age and enjoys the simple things in life like sleeping in a soft bed, getting her head scratched and laying in the sun.

She’s also been to the dentist recently to keep her pearly whites in good shape.

For more information about any of the cats mentioned or how to adopt, visit the Greenacres Rescue website.