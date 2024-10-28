The evening closures will take place in Tenby on Wednesday October 30 and Thursday October 31 from 6pm on both days.

White Lion Street

Wednesday’s closure will affect White Lion Street from its junction with Upper Frog Street to its junction with High Street The alternative routes are – for eastbound traffic -South Parade, Upper Park Road, Park Road, Lower Park Road, The Green, A4218 The Maudlins/Broadwell Hayes, A478 Narberth Road and The Norton and – for westbound traffic - The Norton, A478 Narberth Road, Broadwell Hayes/The Maudlins, The Green, Greenhill Road and Deer Park.

Pembrokieshire County Council stated: “It is intended that works are completed within the time period stated above, however this notice may continue in force for a maximum duration of five days if necessary.

“Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure.”

Upper Frog Street

Thursday’s closure is for Upper Frog Street (from the St George's Street junction to the White Lion Street junction), The lternative route for vehicles will be St George's Street, Tudor Square, High Street and White Lion Street.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the closure..