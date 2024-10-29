Logan Williams, who has graduated with a first-class degree in agriculture with animal science from Aberystwyth University, beat other students to the coveted Farmers Weekly award for best agriculture student.

Also reaching the final three was Caryl Davies from Eglwyswrw in Pembrokeshire.

Winner Logan Williams has represented Wales at both international and world-level sheepdog trials.

He studied much of his course through the medium of Welsh and helped run a farm alongside his parents in Tirmynydd, Carmarthenshire while he studied. Since graduating he has recently joined food company Dunbia.

The judges said: “Logan is a dedicated, high-achieving student with an obvious passion for agriculture in his local community. What he has achieved already is nothing short of remarkable.”

Logan said: “I’m just really delighted to have won – it’s amazing. I’m so grateful for all the support I have had from my lecturers and my family. Agriculture is one of those industries – and subjects – that just keeps on giving, with regular developments in science and technology ensuring the provision of food for the ever-growing population.

“So that I could be on the farm as much as possible I used some creative studying techniques, such as listening back to lectures via Bluetooth in the pickup while hauling sheep from farm to farm. I’m so glad it has all paid off - winning the award is a great way of marking the completion of my studies.”

Caryl Davies, another graduate from Aberystwyth University, also succeeded in reaching the final three on the shortlist for the award.

Don't miss our next edition of Pembrokeshire Farmer, available free inside the Western Telegraph on October 30

Hailing from Eglwyswrw in Pembrokeshire, she graduated this year from Aberystwyth University with a first-class degree in agriculture with animal science. She grew up on a beef and sheep farm and is active in National Sheep Association competitions representing the UK at an international level in sheep handling.

The award judges said: “Caryl will try her hand at anything, and does everything with enthusiasm to an extremely high level. Her passion for the sector is unmistakable.”