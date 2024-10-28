Ashmole & Co, which has offices across south and west Wales, has welcomed Owain Rees, from Hermon, to its Llandeilo team as a trainee accountant.

The firm is committed to supporting communities by sourcing each team member, from trainee accountants to customer service representatives, from within the region.

Owain joined Ashmole & Co after completing his A Levels at Ysgol Gyfun Bro Myrddin.

He is now studying for his AAT level 4 with Coleg Sir Gar as part of his traineeship.

Owain's day-to-day tasks as a trainee accountant involve preparing accounts and VAT and tax returns for clients, including farming businesses, sole traders, partnerships, and limited companies.

Ceri Llwyd, partner in the Llandeilo and Llandovery Ashmole & Co offices, said: "It is important as a profession that we help nurture the next generation of professional accountants.

"Trainee staff members are the lifeblood for the future success of our firm.

"We are a local business and our commitment to sourcing local talent stems from our belief that the success of our business is closely tied to the well-being of the community around us.

"By hiring locally, we can help build a more robust and resilient economy."

Outside of work, Owain helps out on his family's smallholding, where they keep Texel and Suffolk sheep.

He is a member of Bronwydd Cricket Club and is a keen supporter of the Scarlets rugby team and Liverpool football club.

Owain said: "I'm grateful to Ashmole & Co for giving me this opportunity as a trainee.

"I had the opportunity to gain work experience at an accountancy firm while I was in school and that influenced my decision to pursue this career.

"It is very rewarding to be able to support clients with their financial matters."

Ashmole & Co is one of the largest chartered certified accountancy firms in south Wales.

The rapidly expanding firm frequently has job opportunities for both qualified and non-qualified individuals.

Anyone interested in joining the team at Ashmole & Co is encouraged to email their CV to AshmoleHR@ashmole.co.uk, or apply for specific vacancies listed on the website.