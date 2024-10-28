Kilgetty Co-op in Carmarthen Road has been shut while works and improvements have been taking place to 'transform' the 10,500 square foot store.

Final works will be taking place in the next few days ahead of the planned official re-launch on Thursday October 31.

David Darracott, Co-op store manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have had the opportunity to invest in Kilgetty - the store has been totally transformed, with a fresh new look and layout and it looks fantastic.

"It is always our aim to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve and support our community, conveniently.”

The Co-op has nearly 2,400 food stores in the UK. (Image: Matthew Horwood)

Kilgetty Co-op supports approaching 30 local jobs and serves up an increased range of fresh, chilled produce alongside its focus on meal ideas and everyday essentials; bakery and dairy products; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products; award winning wines; ready meals; pizzas; vegan and plant-based products.

Parcel collection

A Costa Coffee Express machine has been added, and there is a photo booth. Parcel collection services are also available through DPD.

Electric vehicle charging is proving popular after the service has been added to the re-surfaced car park as part of the works.

The online home delivery of groceries is available through Co-op’s own online shop – shop.coop.co.uk - with orders picked fresh in the local store and then delivered quickly and conveniently in the community.

Kilgetty Co-op opens between 7am-10pm (Monday-Saturday) and 10am-4pm on a Sunday.