Pembrokeshire County Council has approved an additional £1.4 million in capital funding to support the Milford Haven Public Transport Interchange project.

The council says the scheme is aimed at improving connectivity in the area.

It is subject to further funding from the Welsh Government, but if approved, work on the project could start next year and be completed in 2026.

Councillor Paul Miller, deputy leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, said: "We have been working closely with Welsh Government, Network Rail and the train operating companies for some time now and am delighted to be able to bring these proposals forward.

"This project is important in its own right, but it’s also a key enabler for dramatically improving rail connectivity for Milford Haven and Pembrokeshire as a whole."

The scheme involves improvement works to the existing Milford Haven train station to create a new public transport interchange by relocating the existing rail platform and providing a dedicated bus interchange between the station and retail area, along with a taxi rank, formalised car park, public realm spaces and improved Active Travel links.

Mr Miller added: "A new station will do much more than simply improve the station.

"It will also allow for more frequent services to and from Milford Haven.

"As well as more frequent services, we are working hard with Welsh and UK Governments as well as Great Western Railways to secure the return of direct, high speed, intercity services to the town and this project includes the realignment of the platform to allow the new Hitachi High Speed Services to serve Milford Haven directly."

The scheme will work in synergy with the Port Authority’s initiatives to improve walking and cycling access to the Milford Haven Dock.

This is aimed at encouraging tourism and urban development and links to the pre-existing retail area within the town.

Councillor Rhys Sinnett, Pembrokeshire County Council's cabinet member for residents’ services, said: "If this bid is approved by Welsh Government, it will be fantastic news for Milford Haven and go a long way towards increasing and improving transport connectivity both for those visiting the town but more importantly for the residents of the area.

"The associated works with the scheme to enhance safety and parking measures as well as provide a focal point for a public transport interchange with bus services much needed in our town."

Mid and South Pembrokeshire MP Henry Tufnell said: "It’s fantastic to see changes being made to Milford Haven Train Station.

"Good public transport and associated facilities are vital to communities in Pembrokeshire.

"I am pleased to be working alongside the council and Welsh Government to positively impact Milford Haven."

The scheme, if supported by Welsh Government, will be delivered by Pembrokeshire County Council.

A draft design package was developed and submitted to Network Rail in December 2023 with a revised design ready for resubmission.

Cabinet has approved the inclusion of the Milford Haven Public Transport Interchange as part of the Local Transport Fund Bids Grant application for 2025/26 for the sum of £6 million to continue the development and phased delivery of the project.

Capital funding totalling £1.4 million over 2025-26 and 2026-27 has been committed by the council.