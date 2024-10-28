Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on the A4069 between Llangadog and Llandovery on Sunday morning.

Police were called to a crash between a black Volkswagen and a black KTM motorbike at around 10.30am on October 27.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene,” a police spokesperson confirmed.

Their family have been advised and are being supported by specialist officers, the spokesperson added.

Both the A4069 and A40 were closed for several hours over the weekend, with a serious incident also reported on the A40 close to Llanwrda.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, particularly anyone who was travelling along the road at that time or has dashcam footage of the vehicles, is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or via direct message on social media.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 143 of 27.

Alternatively, anyone with any information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.