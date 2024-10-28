This half-term, families can enjoy a range of spine-tingling activities such as puzzle-solving adventures and hands-on creative tasks at Oriel y Parc, National Park Discovery Centre.

Until Sunday, November 3, the Ghost Ship Trail invites families on a haunting adventure to recover sailors' lost possessions.

Costing £4 per child, the trail offers a special prize for those who complete the challenge.

For younger children, the Spooky Halloween Lanterns Workshop on Wednesday, October 30, is a must-visit.

From 11am to 3pm, this drop-in session allows children to design and decorate their own lantern.

At £4 per child, the lanterns will brighten up the darker nights.

Beyond the Halloween-themed activities, Oriel y Parc serves as the ideal starting point for anyone looking to explore the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The centre offers advice on places to stay, things to do, and recommended walks.

In addition, visitors can enjoy a variety of art exhibitions featuring local and national artists.

A gift shop is also available, providing an opportunity to find the perfect keepsake or unique handcrafted gift.

For those planning a visit, further details about winter activities and events at Oriel y Parc can be found online.