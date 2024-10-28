Her husband, Eric Sheldon, and their daughters opened the display.

Mrs Sheldon, a member of the Newport Art Group and Cardigan Art Society, was inspired by Wales' landscape.

She once said: "I felt it was a watercolour country, and I was swept away by colours and the effects of blending."

She regularly exhibited her watercolour creations and was a prominent figure at the annual Waunifor exhibition near Llanfihangel.

Mrs Sheldon's work frequently featured in Cardigan galleries.

The talented artist also shared her passion by painting with a church hall group and a class in Rhosygilwen.

As a young girl in Japan, Mrs Sheldon studied formal calligraphy.

"When I moved to Wales, I felt it was a ‘watercolour country’, and I was swept away by colours and the effects of blending colours.

"More recently, though, I have been breaking away from traditional Japanese forms and discovering how to breathe, power, energy, and freedom into my calligraphic works."

The exhibition is titled 'Woman Who Brings the Rain' and showcases Mrs Sheldon's kanji prints.

These illustrate a new edition of the critically-acclaimed memoir, 'Woman Who Brings the Rain,' by Welsh writer Eluned Gramich.

The exhibition, in collaboration with the book, will be open to the public until November 15.

The book chronicles the experience of living in Japan and learning the language, parallel to Mrs Sheldon's journey of exploring and embracing colours, breathing life into her work.

The public is encouraged to visit the Coach House to appreciate the fusion of art and literature that pays homage to Mrs Sheldon's legacy.