With competitors reminded by the High Sheriff of Dyfed, Helen Jones, that they were involved in the “most important industry to life’’, the event at the United Counties Showground had a smaller entry than previous years, but the standard was high.

Some of the Welsh dairy industry’s best cattle competed in the showring, including the breed champion in the Jersey section, Mydrim Tequila’s Spring Tracy, owned by James Evans, of Llawhaden.

James also secured the Champion Calf award with Mydrim Chocochip Ceres. Reserve in that competition was A H Wilson & Son, of Tregibby Farm, Cardigan, with Tregibby Rager Lustre Red.

It was a successful show for the Wilsons who also won the Interbreed Group of Three Championship and the Best Holstein Pair.

The show saw several industry awards being presented too.

Milk producer Stephen James, of Gelliolau Farm at Bethesda, near Narberth, was the recipient of the Farmers’ Union of Wales’ Special Contribution Service award.

Stephen, a former president of NFU Cymru, was praised for his “diligent and relentless work’’ in representing the industry for over 20 years, including his campaigning on issues relating to bovine TB.

He had used his own experience of dealing with this disease in his own farm business for over 25 years to highlight the impact it has on farming families, using the Welsh Government to implement a comprehensive TB Eradication Strategy.

He described receiving the award as a “huge privilege’’.

“It was quite a shock to hear the news. I am extremely grateful to receive the award, especially at an event that is so close to my heart and is so important to the milk sector in Wales.’’

Farming a short distance from Stephen, at Fynnonbrodyr, Clynderwen, is William Davies who picked up the 2024 NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Dairy Stockperson of the Year Award, given in recognition of the contribution of a good dairy stockperson, both to his own dairy enterprise and to the wider Welsh dairy industry.

William, a former pupil of Ysgol y Preseli, takes care of the day-to-day management of the family’s Holstein dairy herd.

After finishing school, he studied agriculture at Harper Adams University and then returned to the family farm which he runs with his parents.

He has since taken on greater responsibility for all aspects of the herd, from milking, calf and youngstock rearing and artificial insemination to herd management, genetic selection and nutrition.

NFU Cymru Dairy Board Chair Jonathan Wilkinson said William had “passion and positivity’’ for the future of the Welsh dairy industry.

“His enthusiasm and determination to further improve and grow the business was clear to see and he is a very worthy winner of this award,’’ said Mr Wilkinson.