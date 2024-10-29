The PROSTAD pathway improvement initiative was recognised at the 2024 NHS Wales Awards, winning the Efficient Care Award.

The project was developed by Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB), alongside Swansea University and Cancer Research UK's Test, Evidence, Transition (TET) Programme, to tackle delays in diagnosing prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most common male cancer in the UK, and delayed diagnosis can negatively affect patient outcomes and quality of life.

In Wales, diagnostic waiting times often exceed the 28-day recommended timeline.

Yeung Ng, consultant urologist at HDUHB and clinical project lead for PROSTAD, said: "This has been a very successful collaboration which has reduced the time from referral to diagnosis of prostate cancer by 28 days for our patients in Hywel Dda.

"Lessons learnt will be shared across other cancer pathways both within the health board and on a national basis.

"I am very grateful to our whole clinical and research team and to our patients for making this project a success."

The project has significantly reduced waiting times, with GP referral to MRI time decreasing from 22 days to 14 days, and MRI reporting time reducing from eight days to one day.

Clinical review and biopsy decisions are now received one day after MRI.

The improvements provide faster access to radiological investigation and biopsy decisions, and positive patient feedback highlights the importance of timely diagnosis.

Professor Phil Kloer, chief executive of Hywel Dda UHB, congratulated the teams, saying: "Working together on this dedicated cancer pathway is helping us to identify inefficiencies, reduce waiting times and improve patient communication.

"The support and resources from Swansea University and Cancer Research UK, together with the involvement of healthcare professionals and patient advocacy groups, have been pivotal in this work.

"I congratulate everyone involved in this significant achievement."

Nick Rich, professor of socio-technical systems design (operations management) in Swansea University’s School of Management, added: "The PROSTAD project clearly demonstrates the benefits that derive from our university health board partnership and how combining our resources delivers a positive impact.

"The project has united research from multiple Swansea University faculties, supported ‘future-thinking’ clinical teams, and shown the value of Cancer Research UK’s investments to deliver key benefits for patients, their loved ones, and professionals within and beyond our region."

The health board aims to continue improving prostate cancer diagnosis for patients across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire, and to share best practice across the wider NHS.

The NHS Wales Awards celebrate quality improvement work that has transformed the experience and outcomes for people in Wales, showcasing the talented health and care staff working together to improve services and patient care across Wales.