Two fireworks displays on Saturday and a harbourside funfair throughout the weekend brought in the crowds to enjoy the attractions of the village.

The Big Bang fireworks provided a dazzling display. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

And there's plenty planned for this coming week to keep all the family entertained.

Attractions include:

Treasure Hunt

Taking place on Tuesday October 29 is an exciting treasure hunt for all ages, organised by Saundersfoot Rotary.

Starting at 2pm, there are hidden clues to be uncovered and challenging puzzles to be solved,

Registration is at the Sailing Club from 2pm, and the entry fee includes a hot dog and refreshments at the club from 4pm, with prizes for the winners.

Pottery painting

Periwinkle Pottery is holding a Hallowe'en Special event on Wednesday October 30 from 3pm, where you can paint your own Hallow'en figure. The village was all lit up for the Big Band Weekend. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Prettify your pumpkin

There's a pumpkin competition with a difference on Thursday October 31.

Organised by eCoast and Saundersfoot Wombles, this is a no-carve contest, encouraging participants to decorate their pumpkins, instead of cutting them up, so they can be eaten later.

Decorated pumpkins (or gourds) can be taken along to eCoast on the High Street between 11am and 1.30pm, ahead of judging at 1.30pm.

Disco fun

Thursday also sees a Hallowe'en disco at The Hean Castle.

After following the bat trail around the village and a visit to the spooky ship on Saundersfoot Harbour decking, the children's disco will take place at the pub between 4pm and 6pm with hot dogs, drinks and goody bags.

For more information, see Saundersfoot Events