Western Telegraph Camera Club members have pictured some autumnal and spooky scenes to mark the season and they feature in our latest gallery.

Enjoy this week's pictures below

The popularity of the Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to grow, and it now boasts 3,300 members.

Every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.

And every week we feature an online gallery of our favourite pictures, which are also spotlighted daily as the wake-up posts on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.

Spooky scene

The aurora cast a supernatural glow over the churchyard in Llangwm. (Image: Vicki Winter)

Broad Haven blues

Such a glorious day at Broad Haven South. (Image: Nicky Watts)

Shore thing

Pebbles guard the shore as the sun sinks at Newgale, (Image: Danielle Whelton) Stocking up

Someone's filllng their winter larder! (Image: Jason Davies)

Fabulous fungi

These fungi in Minwear Woods have found a perfect spot to grow. (Image: Louise Berrisford) Autumn glow

A solitary tree amongst the autumn mist. (Image: Denzil Jemma Dennison)

Bright sight

Vibrant colours in this autumn harvest. (Image: Deborah O'Brien)