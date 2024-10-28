The crash happened on the A477 from Red Roses to Kilgetty at around 3.30pm.

At 4.30pm the road was clear and there were no reported injuries to either driver.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle RTC, on the A477 Red Roses to Kilgetty, near the exit to Tavernspite at approximately 3.30pm on Saturday, October 26.

“Neither vehicle required recovery, the road was clear by 4.30pm.”