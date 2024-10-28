A Pembrokeshire road was shut for one hour after two vehicles collided on Saturday (October 26).
The crash happened on the A477 from Red Roses to Kilgetty at around 3.30pm.
At 4.30pm the road was clear and there were no reported injuries to either driver.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle RTC, on the A477 Red Roses to Kilgetty, near the exit to Tavernspite at approximately 3.30pm on Saturday, October 26.
“Neither vehicle required recovery, the road was clear by 4.30pm.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here