The property, known as Lamack Vale House, is listed on Zoopla by Keller Williams for a price of £595,000.

There are five bedrooms, three have en-suites and the master bedroom has its own veranda (Image: Keller Williams)

It offers more than 3,000 square feet of accommodation and presents a unique opportunity for enhancement through modernisation.

Located on Serpentine Road, the property is within walking distance of Tenby's famous beaches, medieval walls, and independent shops and restaurants.

The property currently generates an income of £62,000 per annum from holiday lets, with just 39 per cent occupancy.

The estate agent suggests that there is substantial potential to increase this income to £150,000 through strategic improvements.

The current average nightly rate is £468.

The agent recommends reviewing the full investment particulars available, which include a detailed analysis of modernisation costs and potential return on investment.

There is an indoor pool (Image: Keller Williams)

The main house features 'elegant' reception rooms with period details, a modern fitted kitchen, and an indoor pool complex on the ground floor.

Upstairs, five bedrooms, three of which are en-suite, provide ample family accommodation.

The master suite boasts a private veranda overlooking the garden.

Additional features of the property include a conservatory overlooking a secluded garden, off-street parking for four or five cars, and original period features throughout.

It is also chain-free.

The separate garden chalet includes a bedroom, shower, and kitchen.

The property's location is ideal for those looking to enjoy Tenby's year-round calendar of events, including Ironman Wales and various festivals.

The agent highlights the property's potential as a substantial family home, a second home with income potential, a renovation project with excellent scope for capital appreciation, or a premium holiday let investment in a prime location.

The property's investment particulars provide a full analysis of its holiday let potential, including scope to increase rates and occupancy, and enhance facilities and luxury specification.

The home has 'elegant' reception rooms (Image: Keller Williams)

Only 7 per cent of Tenby holiday lets offer swimming pools, highlighting the property's unique feature.

The property also has a council tax band of E and an EPC rating of D.

It is freehold and all mains services are available.

The estate agent recommends early viewing to fully appreciate the property's potential.

They also suggest modernisation and reconfiguration of the kitchen into a larger kitchen living dining area for contemporary modern living.

The home has period features (Image: Keller Williams)

Detailed specifications of each room are available, with potential for reconfiguration to create a contemporary open space.

The property is strictly available for viewing by appointment only.

Interested parties are advised to contact Adam Clegg to arrange a viewing or request the detailed particulars pack.