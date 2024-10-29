The Tenby Blues Festival will take place from November 8 to 10 and will feature a range of music including blues, rock, soul, country, folk, and rock 'n' roll.

The event will see three ticketed venues – the De Valence, the Giltar Hotel, and Church House – host 20 national and international performers.

This will include American acts Erin Harpe & Jim Countryman playing old time acoustic music on the Friday, Hamilton Loomis on the Saturday, and the Michael Messer & Chaz Jankel band on the Sunday.

Tickets start from £5.

On the Saturday and Sunday, from noon to early evening, around 20 other venues will host more than 40 free shows on the Blues Trail around the town.

Chris Osborne, chair of the Festival Committee, said: "We’re pleased to announce that once again we’ve lined up another varied, exciting, and affordable festival for the community.

"We’ve also made changes to accommodate rising numbers of supporters.

"The Blues Trail is bigger than ever - more venues, new acts, plus regulars, all between noon and 7pm - and is still free except for a £5 fringe gig featuring Justin Light and the Midnighters.

"The Late Night Sessions in the Giltar Hotel are going to be hosted by the Queen of Welsh Blues, Bella Collins, and her band in a revamped jam format.

"And then there’s the De Valence, nine acts over three days, from the guitar shredding ‘Tommy Cooper of the Telecaster’ James Oliver to the swinging R’nB juke joint jive of Sister Suzie.

"Why not come along?"

Full details, including tickets and timings, are available at the Tenby Blues website.

Tenby Blues Festival says it is committed to supporting local culture and its economy.

It is sponsored by Pure West Radio, The Giltar Hotel, Tenby Brewing Company, and Bluestone Brewing Company.