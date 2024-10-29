The Giant's Golden Object Competition, which ties in with the annual festive pantomime, saw young people under 18 years old design a large golden object for the Giant's castle for the classic pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

The 150 entries beat last year's record of 84, where youngsters were invited to design a dress for Belle for the Beauty and the Beast pantomime.

Five schools in the county sent in their entries, and many individuals also took part.

The prize-winning design will be announced in the coming weeks.

The winning design is set to be a challenging one to construct, according to designer Kevin Jenkins.

He said: "I really liked the fact that it was both gold and silver, as well as being covered in a range of different jewels, such as rubies, emeralds and sapphires.

"The winner thought it would be both the perfect item for the Giant to have kept locked away from everyone but also something that was a little bit fun and silly (just like our pantomime!)."

Tim Howe, responsible for youth and community at the Torch, said: "The design team will now have the really tough task of making the winning golden object as we can't just buy these things off the shelf you know.

"Our team of wonderful theatre professionals will be scouring every shop they can find so that they can create this very special golden object – and don't forget it's got to be big enough for the Giant too."

"We were amazed by all the brilliant entries that young people across our county came up with.

"The designs have been terrific – what imaginations you all have.

"And we can’t wait to surprise the winner in the next week or so – who knows, we could be knocking on your door very soon."

All the ‘Golden Objects’ designs will be displayed in the Torch Theatre’s Joanna Field Gallery throughout December.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be on at the Torch Theatre from Friday, December 13, to Sunday, December 29, 2024, with matinee and evening performances.

For tickets or further information, contact the Box Office on 01646 695267 or visit the Torch Theatre website.