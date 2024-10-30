Specsavers Haverfordwest is in the running for the Contact Lens Practice of the Year award at the Optician Awards 2024.

The practice was recognised for its commitment to customer care and advanced contact lens solutions, particularly for those with complex eye conditions.

It is known for its clinical expertise and use of cutting-edge technology, providing personalised care that has helped prevent sight loss for many at-risk customers.

The practice partners with both hospital and private patients, including those needing specialised lens fittings for conditions like keratoconus, severe dry eye, and corneal irregularities.

Andy Britton, a partner at the practice, said: "We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for this year’s Contact Lens Practice of the Year award for our work in contact lens care.

"Our focus has always been on improving the quality of life for our patients by providing personalised, cutting-edge solutions that prioritise both vision and eye health."

The practice has been instrumental in supporting hospital patients following the retirement of a local eye service provider.

Their expertise in fitting advanced lenses has reduced the need for patients to travel long distances for essential care.

The investment in advanced diagnostic tools, such as anterior segment imaging and topography, has further enhanced their ability to offer precise and comfortable lens fittings.

Wayne Jones, a retail partner at the practice, said: "We’re passionate about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in contact lens care.

"By fostering a team of highly skilled professionals, investing in cutting-edge technologies, and adopting a customer-first approach, we have created a practice that is both dynamic and compassionate.

"We look forward to continuing our growth, delivering life-changing contact lens care, and ensuring our customers receive the best possible vision solutions."

The practice has also implemented several initiatives to ensure customer satisfaction, including regular post-fitting check-ins, specialised phone systems for swift handling of lens enquiries, and a proactive approach to managing care schedules.

As previous winners of the Enhanced Optical Services award and Multiple Practice of the Year award, the team is eagerly awaiting the results of the Optician Awards 2024.

These will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on November 22.

Specsavers Haverfordwest is open seven days a week and offers a home visit service for those unable to leave their homes unaccompanied due to disability or illness.

More information can be found on their website.