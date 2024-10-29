This is based on a new study conducted by bus travel experts, GetByBus.

The study looked at 2023 data from the Department for Transport, analysing bus-related casualties per local authority.

The analysis took into account the population size to calculate the number of bus casualties per 100,000 residents.

Pembrokeshire recorded 13 bus-related casualties in 2023, equating to a casualty rate of 10.4 per 100,000 residents.

This is a significant increase from the previous year, which saw just four casualties.

The study highlights the importance of safety measures, improved infrastructure, and increased awareness to ensure safe bus travel.

Ante Dagelić, CEO of GetByBus, said: "Public transportation is vital to everyday life, but in certain areas, bus riders face heightened risks due to traffic conditions, road design, and incidents of crime.

"Our latest findings reveal the most dangerous areas in the UK for bus passengers, underscoring the need for improved safety measures, better infrastructure, and heightened awareness in order to ensure that everyone can travel with confidence and security."

Nottingham topped the list as the most dangerous area for bus travel, with 58 bus casualties recorded in 2023, resulting in a casualty rate of 17.61 per 100,000 residents.

Other areas with high casualty rates include Brighton and Hove, Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead, Somerset, Kingston Upon Hull and London.

Pembrokeshire's casualty rate was higher than other areas such as Wokingham, Edinburgh, and Sunderland, which also made the top 10 list.