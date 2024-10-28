A Pembrokeshire County Council online public consultation, following a recent drop-in session at St Dogmaels Memorial Hall is running up to midnight on November 18.

In supporting statement, Pembrokeshire County Council said: “St Dogmaels is one of the more popular tourist destinations within Pembrokeshire with locals and visitors visiting the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path.

“The village has grown around its historic routes and is characterised by narrow roads, often with limited footways for pedestrians. Parking is a challenge, with most residents parking on street or in limited parking areas through the village.

“This can lead to additional pressures on the network in terms of traffic flow and pinch-points additionally pedestrian movements throughout the village are constrained by a lack of sufficient infrastructure.”

It says the proposal aims to

Create a safe Active Travel Link between St Dogmaels and Poppit Sands

Improve road safety for pedestrians and cyclists

Encourage socially inclusive active travel for all types of journeys including tourism and leisure

Reduce the levels of car dependency, reducing carbon footprint, pollution and congestion

Improve the environment, health and social wellbeing of the community

As part of proposed improvements, the online survey is seeking public views on the creation of an approximately 645 metre Shared Use Path – designed to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists - along High Street, Feidr Fawr and Pilot Street (B4546), described as the purple route, and an approximately 460 metre Shared Use Path connecting Feidr Fach footway with a new Shared Use Path, and a counter lever boardwalk onto Pilot Street, the preferred red route.

Following on from the consultation period, the final preferred option(s) will be identified.

The proposals are available to view on the council’s website. Hard copies are available at County Hall and through your local county councillor.