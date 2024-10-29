On November 30, the Winter Fair is set to take place in Haverfordwest Town Centre from 11am.

However, the regeneration work near the quay is ongoing as Pembrokeshire County Council continue to build towards a rejuvenated castle and museum site.

Riverside Shopping Centre manager Nigel Stopher said: “This year the fireworks will appear above Foley House rather than the castle due to the ongoing regeneration works in town. Instead of looking straight up ahead, the fireworks will appear to the left.

“Despite all the regeneration works the Christmas lights will be switched on as normal. The amount of construction works near the riverside quay will also be reduced by the time of the event. As part of this year’s Winter fair, there will be extra activities too.”

Indeed, the free community event will aim to create a magical winter festival combining history, music, food, games and local spirit, finishing with the switching on of Christmas lights and a firework display.

The Riverside Winter Fair will feature a unique community project – the performance of a brand-new Cantata titled ‘The Children of St Saviours.’

Featuring students from Haverfordwest High, the performance will showcase the story of the county town’s history and draw inspiration from recent discoveries at Western Quayside.

Furthermore, a banner procession led by South Wales Police Brass Band will feature banners created by local primary school children during workshops this autumn.

A community board game café in Haverfordwest will host a pop-up event, offering a welcoming space to enjoy board games and meet new people.

Meanwhile, artists Neil Musson and Jono Retallick will launch their model hot air balloon and a floating gallery to pay homage to the people of Haverfordwest.

Their project is inspired by embroidered tablecloths in the collection of the Haverfordwest Town Museum that contain signatures of Haverfordwest residents from 1914 onwards.

Haverhub will host a Winter Craft and Makers Market with Castle Square transforming into a street food market curated by Haverfordwest Business Circle.

Haverhub posted on their Facebook page: “As part of the Winter Fair, Haverhub is delighted to host the Winter Craft and Makers Market from 11am until 5pm.

“Our hall will be filled with local traders, festive gifts and decorations! If you would like a stall (£25) at the Winter Market, please apply via the link on our website.”