Nearly 50 packed lunches were prepared by Saundersfoot Rotary members Phil, John, and Roy to welcome more than 40 schoolchildren to Saundersfoot Sailing Club.

The day began with the children hearing from Siff Nielsen, a technical officer at the World Health Organisation, who joined via video from Copenhagen to discuss the importance of global immunisation programmes.

In the afternoon, the children learned about the history of Saundersfoot Harbour and the coal industry with visits to the Heritage Centre and Schooner. Knowledge was shared by the harbour's Jeanette and Ross.

The event concluded with the schooner being illuminated in purple, a colour symbolising the fight against polio and vaccination efforts worldwide.

The dye is also used to mark vaccinated children, representing their immunity and commitment to eradicating the disease.

The event took place on Thursday, October 24.