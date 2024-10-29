Starting on November 5, the Fashion Painting Masterclass will be led by Steve Mandy, a veteran in hand-painted clothing.

The course, at Haverhub, will run for four consecutive Tuesday evenings from 6pm until November 26.

Mr Mandy, who recently returned from Africa Fashion Week London, aims to share his expertise from a 20-year career in the industry.

The hands-on course is designed to teach participants essential techniques to transform their garments into artistic expressions.

Divided into four modules, the course covers everything from painting on fabric to mastering various painting techniques, improving drawing skills, and developing a unique style.

The course aims to breathe new life into old clothing and help individuals make bold fashion statements.

For those interested in booking a spot, more information can be found on the Haverhub website.