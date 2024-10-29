Abstract artist Anya Ward is exhibiting her third solo show "Tell Me About You and Me" at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery.

The exhibition, which features acrylic and mixed media paintings on wood panels and canvas, runs until November 16.

Ms Ward's work is described as 'intuitive and spontaneously created,' featuring a combination of gestural and deliberate marks and compositions.

To enhance the visitors' experience, audio accompaniments for some larger works can be accessed via QR codes.

Visitors are also invited to leave written comments about their experiences, which Ms Ward may incorporate into future work.

She said: "I paint about the spiritual.

"My work is spontaneous and intuitive and often I am exploring personal struggles, connections, and personal perspectives on life.

"In this body of work, I am looking to stimulate emotions between myself, the painting, and the viewer."

Ms Ward's work has been exhibited around Wales and the UK, including at Sotheby's in London.

Her paintings are part of private collections in Europe, the US, Canada, and Australia.

The museum is hosting a "meet the artist" event on Saturday, November 2, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, where Ms Ward will personally walk visitors through the exhibition and answer questions about her process and inspiration.

A museum spokesperson said: "We're delighted to be showing this new body of work at the museum and welcome visitors to take advantage of this opportunity to find out more about abstract art and specifically Anya's unique approach to creativity."

Tenby Museum and Art Gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

For more information, visit Tenby Museum's social media pages or Anya Ward's Instagram page, @anyawardart.