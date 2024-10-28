Reports of an incident in Berriew Street broke on Sunday (October 27) with witnesses stating there were blood stains on the pavement close to the scene.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that an investigation is under way with the 18-year-old alleged to have assaulted a 21-year-old man who was taken to and remains in hospital.

“Police were called at 1am, Sunday morning, October 27, to an allegation of assault in Berriew Street, Welshpool,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and later released on bail pending further police enquiries."

Wales Air Ambulance said a helicopter from Cardiff was sent to the scene during the early hours of Sunday morning, but were unable to give further details.

One person out for the evening, who did not wish to be named, said: "It was horrific driving past just seeing dry blood on the pavements."

Nightclub revellers were told to leave at the rear of the building while emergency services dealt with the incident during the early hours of Sunday.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101 quoting reference 'Incident 30 of the 27th'

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org