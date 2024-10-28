Joshua Michael John Evans, 28, was found dead at his home in Ashridge Close, Llandrindod Wells on July 1, 2023.

An inquest into his death heard that Mr Evans had been taking medication to help ease the pain. He also had a history of mental health issues and had previously sourced medication unlawfully.

Blood tests showed that he had taken a fatal combination of morphine and pregabalin - a medicine to treat epilepsy and anxiety which was not prescribed to him - when he had pneumonia.

"There was no evidence to suggest that this was anything other than an accidental overdose," the inquest concluded on October 18.

Assistant coroner Rachel Knight concluded Mr Evans' death as drug-related.