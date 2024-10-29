A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers searching for 49-year-old Joanne Jones, who has been missing from her home in Pontypridd since Monday located the body of a woman on Saturday evening.

"She has been formally identified a Joanne Jones.

"Next of kin and H M Coroner have been informed.

"Joanne’s family have expressed their gratitude to all the agencies and members of the local community who have helped to find her over the past week. They now request privacy so they can begin to come to terms with their loss."

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Hampton said: “I want to express my sympathies to Joanne’s family at what is a very sad time for them.

“I also want to thank our emergency services colleagues and members of the public who assisted in our search effort over the last week.

“I can also confirm that we are not treating Joanne’s death as suspicious.”

Jones was last seen around 9.45am on Monday morning, October 21, in Vale Gardens, Pontypridd, with officers 'seriously concerned' for her welfare.

It is believed she headed onto Graigwen Road in the direction of Llanwonno Forest.

CCTV showed her wearing a dark green coat, black rucksack, leggings, and walking boots. Missing person Joanne Jones (Image: South Wales Police) Previously, Chief Inspector Matt Rowlands said: “Since Joanne was reported missing to us, we had officers working tirelessly to try and establish the circumstances around her disappearance and to understand where she went after leaving Vale Gardens.

“As part of these searches, we deployed the National Police Air Service, drones, Mountain Rescue volunteers, specialist search dogs and circulated missing person flyers to local dog walkers and hikers.

“I understand how distressing this is for Joanne’s family and friends, and we are grateful for the ongoing support offered by the local community over the past few days.”

