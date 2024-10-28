Two vehicles were recovered after a major collision near a Pembrokeshire roundabout yesterday (Sunday, October 27).
The crash happened at around 12.30pm on the A40 between Robeston Wathen and Plenblewin.
The road was cleared and reopened almost two hours after the incident.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A40 west bound, between Robeston Wathen and Plenblewin at around 12.30pm on Sunday, October 27.
“Both vehicles were recovered, and the road cleared by 2.15pm.”
