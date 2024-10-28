Loyal customers have been able to receive free newspaper vouchers since 2013 but from tomorrow (October 29), no further discount vouchers will be offered.

The news was confirmed in an email sent to Waitrose shoppers, according to The Telegraph.

When the scheme first started more than 10 years ago, customers had to spend £5 during the week to claim a free newspaper and £10 at the weekend.

We are so proud that these products have been Taste Approved by the Good Housekeeping Institute!



🏆 Best Turkey Crown - Glorious Treacle Glazed Turkey Crown

🏆 Best Christmas Starter - 2 Prawn, Crab & Lobster Cocktails

🏆 Best Flavoured Panettone - Limoncello Fizz Panettone pic.twitter.com/PTH5A4Sos3 — Waitrose & Partners (@waitrose) October 24, 2024

The weekday limit was then raised to £10 in 2016 before it was scrapped in 2022 as less than 5% of customers were using the benefit.

Since then, MyWaitrose loyalty card customers who regularly buy newspapers only, have been offered discount vouchers, meaning they can claim a free newspaper after 3pm every weekday.

This means the move doesn't impact the bulk of myWaitrose members, who won't see any changes.

Over the last few days, people have been taking to X to share their thoughts on the supermarket’s decision, with some claiming they will be “uninstalling” the MyWaitrose app because of this.

One shopper posted: “@waitrose Disappointing you are removing the free newspaper from your benefits. My parents only go into Waitrose on the weekends for the free paper but always ended up buying other things walking through the store. Guess they’ll be no need for them to go in there now.”

Another shared: “@waitrose are stopping the free #newspaper #benefit. Oh well, twas good while it lasted. Less visits to the #Waitrose to pick up the paper and a cheeky #breakfast in the #cafe.

“The other #vouchers they offer are nothing to get excited about.

“Time to uninstall #app.”

“Waitrose to stop free papers!. the world endeth here,” posted this person.

One customer asked: “I wonder which and how many customers the genius @waitrose asked about whether it would offer greater or less added value to loyal customers, to scrap the free newspaper with your shop…”

“Sorry @waitrose but now you are dropping the free newspapers from the My Waitrose benefits, you just removed my reason to shop with you. It saved me £4.50 every Sunday,” wrote someone else.

Recommended reading:

A Waitrose spokesman said: “Our newspaper offer was retired in February 2022, as it was only being used by 5pc of customers.

“A small number retained the offer as a temporary goodwill gesture, but we’re phasing these out to invest in rewards that benefit all members.

“These customers will get additional rewards over the coming weeks to thank them for their loyalty, as well as our wider benefits, like free hot drinks and personalised offers, which remain hugely popular.”

Newsquest has contacted Waitrose for a comment.