The mobile operator launched the upgraded 5G network in September in the four UK capitals and a number of other metropolitan areas.

Standalone 5G, according to EE, is designed to:

Boost mobile performance as it is built on new, end-to-end 5G infrastructure (for the first time)

Remove any reliance on older 4G infrastructure

Use artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce power to parts of infrastructure when not in use helping improve energy efficiency

Full list of new locations EE will be rolling out standalone 5G networks

EE has confirmed that the 16 new locations being added to the standalone 5G network would be:

Aston-under-Lyne

Barrow-in-Furness

Barry

Birkenhead

Bury

Coventry

Dudley

Dundee

Newport

Nottingham

St Helens

Stockport

Swansea

Weston Super Mare

Wigan

Wolverhampton

Get even better video calls, streaming and online gaming with EE’s 5G standalone network.



Coming to 16 more places by the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/UbnEeI4KTT — EE (@EE) October 28, 2024

With these additional locations, the firm said its standalone 5G network will cover an area of more than 21 million people.

EE said it believes the technology will be "the backbone of future services", as its better performance will be well placed to handle the growing number of AI-powered services, many of which require more energy and bandwidth to run smoothly.

The operator said customers could also see improvements in their phone’s battery life because of the improved energy efficiency of the network.

At the time of the launch, EE chief executive Marc Allera said the new network had been “designed to unleash the huge potential of a wave of AI-powered devices”.

He added: “5G standalone is a new mobile network giving enhanced performance to customers from day one and unlocks game-changing new services of the future.

“It’s been built to handle the growing range of AI-powered devices, from smartphones to laptops, tablets and more.”