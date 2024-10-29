Nathan Teal, 24, of Llanmiloe, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.

Teal was accused of assault by beating of an emergency worker and common assault of an emergency worker following an alleged incident involving two male police officers in Llanmiloe on August 6.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The defendant pleaded guilty to both offences on October 1, and the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Teal returned to Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 15 and was sentenced to four weeks, suspended for 12 months. As part of this, he must complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

The court heard that this sentence was uplifted from a community order to a suspended sentence due to the offences being against emergency workers and the defendant's previous convictions.

Teal was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and £50 in compensation.