Britain in Bloom is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, but 2024 was the first time that Saundersfoot had taken part in the contest.

It was one of just eight villages throughout the UK that was invited to enter.

Saundersfoot celebrated the 60th anniversary of Britain in Bloom with its display on the Harbour decking, (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Not only did the Saundersfoot in Bloom group leave the presentation ceremony with a Silver Gilt award for their village, but long-time member Rosemary Hayes was presented with a Community Champion award.

These are presented to individuals who have gone above and beyond to make their community gardening project a success.

Britain in Bloom Community Champion Rosemary Hayes (centre) celebrates with Saundersfoot in Bloom members. (Image: Saundersfoot in Bloom)

“Cllr Rosemary Hayes MBE has definitely done that over her 40 year involvement with Saundersfoot in Bloom!,” said Saundersfoot in Bloom in a Facebook post Congratulations, Rosemary! We couldn't be more proud!”

Rosemary was appointed secretary of Saundersfoot in Bloom at her first meeting.

Over the years she shared in a number of Saundersfoot in Bloom successes, including the village's first Gold award in 2021 and her joint win in 2022 of the Norman Stewart Award for people who work hard within the community, as well as this year's Gold award.

Rosemary said she joined Saundersfoot in Bloom in 1984 "because I always want to help in looking after the village I grew up in."

She added: "I only retired from role as secretary at this year’s annual general meeting because I thought it was time for someone younger to take on the position.”

