The Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre will join forces with the Port of Milford Haven to host a Forties Dance in the former Royal Dockyard, a base for both the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy during wartime.

The event will coincide with the 80th anniversaries of VE Day, VJ Day, and the end of the Second World War.

The Port of Milford Haven will sponsor a 400-capacity marquee in the dockyard for the event.

This will also be used for the port's functions and other community events.

The 15-piece Phil Dando Band from Swansea has been booked to provide the Glenn Miller-style sounds, reminiscent of the war years.

The dance will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Tickets, priced at £25, will be available for purchase through Eventbrite and the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, with proceeds supporting the centre's work in preserving the community's military and maritime history.

Event coordinator Phil Thompson, a former heritage centre trustee, said: "With its many military and maritime connections, Pembroke Dock and the Haven had a big stake in World War II and in victory.

"We know that many of the dance-goers will turn out in uniforms or 1940s vintage gear recapturing the spirit of those times - it will be a never-to-be-repeated occasion in the historic dockyard setting."

Lucy Wonnacott, head of communications and marketing for the Port of Milford Haven, added: "We are thrilled to support this wonderful 1940s dance event at Pembroke Port with the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the rich history of the former Royal Dockyard and bring the community together for a memorable evening.

"At the Port of Milford Haven we are always eager to back initiatives that highlight our local heritage and create engaging experiences for residents and visitors alike."

Setting the wartime scene will be two Jeeps, owned by Dave Slack and Graham Moss, and used in D-Day anniversary events in Normandy in June.

The Heritage Centre will also have special displays and exhibits reflecting the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Days.