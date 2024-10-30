The 37th annual event, held in August, collected £25,000, which has now been distributed among 26 charities.

The presentation night took place on Saturday, October 26, at the Camrose Community Centre.

Chairman Andrew James extended gratitude to volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, the community, and the public for their contribution to the event's success.

Representatives of the charities attended the event and expressed the importance of donations like those from the Camrose Vintage Working Day.

The substantial funds raised will support a wide range of causes, including Adam's Bucketful Of Hope, Blood Bikes Wales, Camrose & Roch Playgroup, and the Cardiac Risk In The Young (C.R.Y.).

Other beneficiaries include the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, the Erb's Palsy Group, Farms For City Children - Lower Treginnis, and the Multiple Sclerosis Society (H.O.P.E).

The Maisie Moo Foundation, Keyston YFC, Noah's Ark Appeal, and the Paul Sartori Foundation also featured among the recipients.

The donations will further support the Pembrokeshire Parkinson's Group, Pembrokeshire Young Onset Dementia, Prostate Cymru, RNLI, Sandy Bear, Shalom House, The Food Story, and Ty Olwen (Hospice/Morriston Hospital).

Hywel Dda Health Charities - Withybush General Hospital, covering the Stroke Rehab Unit, Asthma Respiratory Team Specialist Nurses, and the Chemotherapy Day Unit, will also benefit.

The Wales Air Ambulance, and the Chemotherapy Day Unit - Wig Clinic will likewise receive a share of the funds.

Camrose Vintage Working Day, which began in 1985, has raised and donated a total of £285,000 to charities over the years.

The 38th Camrose Vintage Working Day is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025.