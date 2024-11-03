With so many stunning locations spread across the UK, when it comes time to moving house, it can be hard to decide where to live.

To give you a helping hand, the experts at Muddy Stilettos have come up with a list of the best places to live in 2025 (in the UK).

Introducing the list, they said: "Planning a move? Discover the top 300 places to live in 2025 with Muddy’s insider intel on the loveliest city spots, towns and villages, with the best schools, shopping and pubs near you."

Muddy Stilettos has come up with a list of the best places to live in the UK. (Image: Getty Images) From "buzzy market towns" and "peaceful villages" to cities "bursting with culture and community" this list has it all.

You can see the full list of the UK's best places to live on the Muddy Stilettos website.

Why Newport is among the best places to live in the UK

There was just one location in Wales on the Muddy Stilettos list - the "charming" town of Newport on the Pembrokeshire coast.

Newport sits on the Pembrokeshire coast offering breath taking views of the sea and Preesli Hills. (Image: Getty Images) Describing what made it among the best places in the UK to live, the experts explained: "Newport sits on the wild and beautiful Pembrokeshire coast, offering breath taking views of both the sea and the Preseli Hills.

"This charming town with its quaint fisherman’s cottages dotted along picturesque streets is small enough to feel like a true escape, but still full of life with independent shops, art galleries, and an impressive range of cafés and restaurants.

"One of Newport’s biggest selling points is its proximity to Newport Sands—a sandy, mile-long beach that’s ideal for walks, swimming, and surfing.

"Plus, with the Pembrokeshire Coast Path nearby, you’ll never run out of scenic walks to enjoy.

"Although Newport feels wonderfully remote, it’s still accessible with good transport links to nearby Fishguard and Cardigan, and not too far from Haverfordwest for all the necessities."

Newport may be small, but it’s packed with fantastic places to eat, the Muddy Stilettos experts add.

If you are in to your shopping you'll find a range of independent shops in town as Newport is "all about supporting local and finding unique treasures".

While the Pembrokeshire town also has you covered for fitness and wellbeing with everything from golf to yoga.

Newport is also a popular spot for families thanks to its "excellent" local schools.

As for Newport's best kept secret is the Preseli Mountains which tower over the town "wrapped in mystical mist".

Muddy Stilettos adds: "These hills, dotted with ancient woodlands and stone circles, have been places of ceremony and inspiration for centuries, continuing to fuel the creativity of local artists today.

"Legend has it, if you spend a night on Carningli mountain which dominates the skyline (and means ‘mountain of the angels’), you’ll either become a poet – or lose your mind."

The idyllic setting does however come with a price tag, with the overall average house price in Newport being £448,692.

While Newport is a "world away" from the hustle and bustle, you can still remain well-connected.

Muddy Stilettos explains: "Fishguard Harbour, just 15 mins away, has trains linking to Cardiff and London, and regular bus services make getting around the region easy.

"Driving to Cardiff takes about 2 hrs, making it a viable option for remote workers who occasionally need to head into the city."